PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — April is National Donate Life Month, raising awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay raised a flag outside of the hospital to honor those who are organ donors.

Several people also addressed the need for more donors. Every 10 minutes another person is added to the national transplant list.

Glen Carless was one of those people. He had liver cirrhosis and was going into liver failure when he got the call that he was receiving a new liver.

“I’m extremely grateful to my superhero donor and that’s what I call them, superhero donor, him or her,” Carless said. “Their last act of courage or their last act on this world was literally to save my life, whether they know it or not.”

One donor can save up to nine people through organ donation and help countless others through medical breakthroughs related to research donation.