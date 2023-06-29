PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- For years, people living in the neighborhood around Cincinnati and Lake Avenue had to deal with flooding.

Panama City officials secured a state grant, and have been buying up those houses to relocate families.

On Thursday, they bought the last of those homes.

“I was in a house with no walls for two years,” Cincinnati Avenue resident Virgina Nunley said. “And I finally said, this is ridiculous. Time to move on.”

Virginia Nunley lived on Cincinnati Avenue in Panama City for 30 years

“My intentions was live here, die, go away.,” Nunley said. “And the more the time progressed, I just said I can’t do it anymore.”

After decades of flooding, she’s decided to sell her house to the city as part of a voluntary buy-out program.

Last September, Panama City received a $5 million grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to buy houses from residents living on Cincinnati and Lake Avenue.

“Ms. Nully is the final one from the Hurricane Michael voluntary home buyout,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “So it’s 21 homes.”

Street said the roads are shaped like a bowl, causing flood water to overtake the neighborhood.

The nearby retention pond doesn’t help as it frequently overflows.

“As soon as that overfills, the neighborhood overfills, and other people end up being flooded as a result,” Street said.

To help prevent future flooding in the area, Street said the city will demolish the homes.

“More than likely, once these homes are demolished, it’ll turn into some type of stormwater facility and green space to hopefully reduce flooding in other areas of the city,” Street said.

A number of these homes are still occupied.

“We weren’t able to purchase because we didn’t have enough money to do that,” Street said.

Street said the city has applied for a similar grant for Hurricane Sally.

If approved, they hope to use that money to buy the rest of the homes from owners who want out.

City officials expect to hear from the state on the additional grant by the end of this year.