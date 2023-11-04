PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s Council on Aging held its annual fall festival fundraiser on Saturday.

The event acts as the organization’s annual fundraiser and has been going on for over 30 years.

During the event, they serve up both a pancake dinner and a chicken dinner.

Council on Aging Executive Director Beth Coulliette said there are also dozens of vendors.

“We invite all of the artists to come and be a part of, you know, introduce these artists to Panama City,” Coulliette said Downtown and vice versa. We want to hear their music coming from different genres and different places. It’s just it’s just a great cultural thing. We want to start something that our last and be around for generations.”

The group also sold one-dollar tickets to raffle off a car. And the St Andrews Ukulele Orchestra performed as well.