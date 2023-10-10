PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners are hoping to get extra financial support for the construction of the new Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

The City currently has a $7 million gap between what the project costs and the funding they have on hand. To receive more funds, the city hired a consultant and attorney on Tuesday to qualify for a New Market Tax Credit (NMTC).

The federal tax credit can amount from 15-20% of the project’s total cost. The project is currently estimated to cost $20 million.

Commissioners are hopeful that the Center will receive the credit, as the program was created to help fund projects in low-income neighborhoods.

They also hope the hires could bring in money for the Martin Theater as well. They plan to prioritize the MLK Center, however, since the Theater is located in an arts district.

The City can receive the credit up to two years after the approved project has completed construction.