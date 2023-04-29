PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Panama City’s Quality of Life had an Arbor Day celebration in the community.

Panama City is constantly encouraging residents to plant trees.

The city is on a mission to re-grow its canopy after Hurricane Michael.

To aid in this effort Panama City Quality of Life gave away free trees at the Saint Andrews and Panama City farmer’s market Saturday morning.

Two tree options were available: river birch and red maple trees

They also had master gardeners at the giveaway to answer questions about planting the trees.

Quality of Life Deputy Director Marci Schmiege said their goal is to give away 100,000 trees.

“We give free trees today,” Schmiege said. “And pretty much every month we’re doing a tree giveaway. “We gave away 500 trees today. We also had for Arbor Day, we had a kids craft and then a kids planting kit. So they got free acorns and a free kit to go home and plant their own tree.”

Click here to find out when Panama City’s Quality of Life Department is hosting its next tree giveaway.