PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – A long-time Panama City gaming and collectible store is expanding, just in time for Black Friday.

Arena Comics and Gaming has moved from its old location in the Panama Plaza at 15th and Lisenby Avenue. The new store is right across the street on Lisenby.

After 16 years, this new store has given owner James Finlayson a lot of room to carry more merchandise, like exclusive action figures and card games.

There’s also a dedicated space for players to compete with each other.

“Our game space is a separate room as opposed to being attached to the back of the store. So the players are all able to come in and take up that space and not have to worry about whether or not they’re creating too much of a noise distraction for people that are shopping”, Finlayson said.

Finlayson is offering a lot of discounts and promotions during the holiday season.