ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, Panama City commissioners voted to begin negotiating an agreement with the St. Andrews Marina Partners LLC to reconstruct the St. Andrews Marina.

The LLC offered to privately fund the project in July, with the company overseeing the marina’s day-to-day operations.

One of the partners in the LLC is RJ Gorman Marine Construction, who has previously worked on other marinas post-Hurricane Michael, such as the Port St. Joe Marina and Bay Point Marina.

Executive Vice President Jacob Gorman said this marina has a personal connection.

“Our family was born and raised here in this area, even more so around St. Andrews watching the marina just after Hurricane Michael and not being the vibrant location that we’ve all known it to be. We wanted to do everything that we could to help the city and the community to get that marina back up and running,” Gorman said.

The proposal would see an exact reconstruction of the marina.

“I hate that it’s been, you know, five years to kind of get to this point. And we still have a little bit more to go because there’s ultimately contract negotiations to go through this process. Um, but at the end of the day, you know, our community is ready to see us kind of move past and turn this chapter on Hurricane Michael,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

The Panama City commission says a formal agreement should be ready by January, although it’s holding out hope that one could be ready before next year.