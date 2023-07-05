PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s Downtown Improvement Board is in the process of drafting an open container ordinance.

The ordinance will make downtown Panama City a special district, allowing customers to leave participating pubs, breweries, and restaurants with their alcoholic beverages and walk the downtown area.

“It’s nothing new,” said DIB Chairman Catherine Shores. “Other communities are doing it. When you travel you see it very frequently.”

Based on research on other special districts, Shores believes the ordinance will be a beneficial economic tool for the community.

“Everything we’ve read and learned has proven to be positive results to these communities by having just a little bit of freedom for people to buy a beverage and move within a defined district.”

Participating businesses will provide special cups to customers for their alcoholic beverages. The cups will set those customers apart from people with unauthorized open containers.

“It’s going to be a disposable cup. It will be specially marked, probably with a sticker that the selling establishment writes on the sticker the date that it was sold, so if there’s any question you can see exactly where it came from,” said Shores.

Businesses can opt in or out of the program. History Class Brewing Company likes the idea of the open container ordinance.

“We’re definitely huge fans of having people downtown,” said History Class Brewing Company Manager Fontella Thompson. “We support anything that’s going to bring people downtown to come visit us and visit our neighbors, everybody around here the events. It’s going to be a great time.”

The open alcohol container ordinance is still being drafted by the DIB. They hope to bring the ordinance before the Panama City Commission in a few months.