PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – In February, Panama City applied for around $21 million in federal “RAISE” grants. As the Biden-Harris administration announced what projects nationwide received funding in late June, the City did not make the cut.

“RAISE” grants are given nationwide as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, or BIL. This year, the BIL awarded over $2.2 billion to 162 projects around the country.

Panama City’s proposal, $4 million below the maximum award allowed, proposed improving roads and more hurricane recovery.

“[The proposal] had a lot of things like stormwater improvements underground and utilities, creating some multi-use paths, expanding sidewalks and doing some traffic calming measures along Highway 98.” said Josh Street, Commissioner Ward 4 in Panama City.

A primary target of possible funding would have included Highway 98, which Street told News 13 in February was one of the most dangerous roads in America.

However, the city looks towards continuing projects already in development with the Florida Department of Transportation.

“We conducted a few studies along U.S. 98 here in Panama City looking at different ways we can improve pedestrian safety,” said Ian Satter, FDOT spokesperson, “currently, we are in the midst of constructing overhead signs that will be done by the end of the month. They are signs that denote that there are pedestrians ahead.”

Street also noted that the City will continue to explore any avenue which can generate funding for future infrastructure projects.

Projects that have received federal funding, including five in Florida, can expect the funds to arrive in October.