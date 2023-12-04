PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, Panama City marked the final phase of its Voluntary Home Buyout Program by demolishing a home on 19th and Cincinnati Ave.

The program used state funds to buy the homes of residents of the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Ave. at market value. Certain qualified residents even got an extra $25,000 for moving costs.

“It was really a program that we kind of helped shape along the way, working with our partners of commerce as well as internally within the city. We’ve made a lot of progress, and this has become a model that’s been used all around the state and all around the country,” said Panama City Commissioner Josh Street.

The neighborhood was targeted for the program due to its high risk of flooding.

“This one has a lot to do with topography. We’re in flood zone X, but yet because of the typography all the water is kind of rushing to this one point. So these homes, we’re not just experiencing flooding as a result of their homes, they’re resulting in flooding as a result of other areas of the cities that are not,” said Street.

21 other homes are slated for demolition, which will be conducted over the next few months.