PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although it has been at the top of conservative talking points for the last several years a local congressman says even more must be done to address the Fentanyl crisis.

Congressman Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, joined his colleagues in calling on President Joe Biden to do more to secure the southern border to stop drugs from coming into the country.

He also wants fentanyl and all related substances to be labeled as a schedule one narcotic. And one more thing:

“Declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction,” Dunn said in an interview with News 13. “That sounds like a trivial idea, but it’s not. Because what it does is it frees up a lot of resources for us, for law enforcement, to fight the illegal importation of fentanyl. It also makes it easier to police it internationally.”

Mental health programs are chronically underfunded, he added.

“All of our sheriffs are running what is tantamount to a mental health clinic in their county jail. And they complain about it. And it’s a huge expense for them. It’s one of their biggest expenses,” Dunn said. “You’ve taken these law enforcement officers and turned them into mental health experts.”

He added that while social workers can help with housing or food assistance, some people genuinely need help from mental health professionals.