PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners are reviewing a proposal from the Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) to allow open containers in Downtown Panama City.

The proposal seeks to create the Bayfront Downtown Specialty Center, a district where open containers are allowed within its limits.

“With all the walkability that we’re adding and benches and places to socialize, it just makes it a more welcoming environment,” said Commissioner Jenna Haligas.

The area already allows open containers for certain events such as Oktoberfest. If passed, approving open-container events would be expedited.

Commissioners hope a full review can be done soon and that a vote can take place by the end of November. If those hopes become a reality and the proposal is approved, the ordinance could take effect before Christmas.