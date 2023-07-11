PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners are gearing up to consider avenues of redeveloping St. Andrews marina without tax dollars.

A private LLC named St. Andrew Marina Partners sent an unsolicited letter offering their services. At the PC commission meeting Tuesday, managing member Donnie Coker gave the commissioners their pitch.

“We seek to lease the San Andrews Marina by using our private funding for the reconstruction of San Andrews Marina and in turn manage the day-to-day operations of the marina,” said Coker.

Public citizens voiced their opinion during the meeting. Supporters argued private partnership will expedite the project. Those against are concerned about a private company’s intentions with a traditionally public location.

Commissioners voting to open a 30-day window where companies will have the chance to offer their help.

“And this 30-day window, if there’s any other interested parties, they have the opportunity to come to the table as well,” said Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street.

The 30-day window will begin once the city announces an official invitation. They expect that to arrive sometime next week.