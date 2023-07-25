PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Commissioners in Panama City voted to approve a plan to construct a waterfront sidewalk on Beck Avenue in St. Andrews.

The commission hopes to reduce traffic congestion and increase walkability.

The development is funded with an $8 million grant, which commissioners jokingly referred to as a “gift-card,” since the grant can only be spent on the specific project.

The vote officially kicked off the first phase of development, which includes surveying, environmental assessment, and designing.

Commissioners also plan to relocate US-BUS-98, which currently includes W. Beach Dr., 9th St., and Beck Ave.

“What we did today is we have agreed to take over Beck Avenue all the way to Sixth Street on the Beach Drive and make that what it truly is, which is more of a residential street than it is a highway,” said Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street. “Our hope is that we make something beautiful that we all can be proud of.”

US-BUS-98 will potentially be rerouted to Harrison Ave., currently part of Route 231.

The first phase is expected to cost over $200,000.