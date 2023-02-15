PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Progress has stalled for months on rebuilding the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center, more than four years after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

But that will soon change. Panama City officials said FEMA has told them it will conduct an environmental planning and historic preservation test.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said testing will take place in April or May.

“Once we put it out for bid, people can see things starting,” Brudnicki said. “People want to see dirt moving and building going on. You know, right now you go by there and there’s nothing happening so that expectation gets created by the public. And that’s what we want to see that way they know it’s coming.”

Brudnicki said the city is eager to begin construction.