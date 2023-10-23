Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to show that Panama City commissioners will not be taking a vote on the proposal at Tuesday’s commission meeting. They will however be holding a public hearing to discuss the social district ordinance further.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners will vote on a proposal to allow open alcoholic beverages in Downtown Panama City at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

A vote of approval would create the Downtown Panama City Social District.

Proponents say the ordinance would spur economic growth in the area, opponents say it’s setting a bad example for a family-friendly area.

If passed, any downtown business would have the right to refuse entry to those carrying beverages.