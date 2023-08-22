PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Almost a month after former City Manager Mark McQueen resigned from his position, Panama City commissioners are about to begin interviewing candidates for his replacement.

Commissioners voted to close the application period on August 31st. They will then submit their top five candidates to the City Attorney, Nevin Zimmerman, by September 6th. Zimmerman will then report their submissions at the following commission meeting, where they will discuss the interview process.

“We do want to move forward with this. It is something that absolutely needs to happen,” said Commissioner Brian Grainger.

Last month, commissioners voted to expand the qualifications of the positions, including five years of experience in managing a budget of over $10 million.

“We’re looking for someone that’s got a high degree of experience with financial budgets, leading teams, creating environments of great customer service because we want our citizens to be well served by this next city manager,” said Commissioner Josh Street.

The new City Manager will receive a base salary of at least $150,000. There are currently over 50 applicants. You can view them here.