PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Despite rumors of redevelopment, the majority of the Panama City Mall has remained untouched since Hurricane Michael.

Tuesday, the Panama City Commission voted to add the mall property and portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the mall to 11th Court into the downtown CRA north.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he hopes this will kick-start the property improvements.

“For us, expanding it being on the gateway to other pieces of property as you head down into Glenwood and toward the hospital would be more advantageous for people and cause their values to go up if that end is improved,” Brudnicki said.

Lynn Haven seeking solutions to Highway 77 congestion

If county commissioners approve the expansion the property would qualify for CRA grants.

Plus, the city would be able to reinvest the property taxes into the Glenwood community.

85 percent of the taxes would stay within the CRA. The county would only retain 15 percent of the money collected within the footprint.

Michelle Clay is the director of a non-profit called DADSRA. She is an advocate for the Glenwood community and wants to make sure those taxes are being put to the best use.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

“Glenwood used to be a huge business district and now far and between any businesses are here,” Clay said. “So while we are looking to expand, let’s definitely look at our current resources and look to expand and grow business there as well.”

Clay points out there is no grocery store in Glenwood. She hopes the city will use the money to grow useful businesses.

“These tax dollars can bring in new businesses, generate small business growth to the downtown north similar to other areas such as Millville and Downtown,” Clay said.

Panama City Mall Property owners Hendon Properties did not return our calls for comment on the proposal.