PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners may have found an answer to residents’ concerns about sober houses in their neighborhoods.

They approved an ordinance Tuesday morning that would limit the distance between these community residences.

The city will not allow the homes to be any closer than 1,200 feet from each other.

Future community residences, including Oxford Houses, could be required to provide enough parking for residents with vehicles on the property.

Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said he supports those on the path to recovery but also wants to make sure that neighborhoods remain residential.

“We want to make sure there’s a space for people to recover and get healthier in life and get back up on their feet but we also want to make sure that doesn’t just happen in one specific area of the city, and that’s called clustering,” Street said. “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen. As long as we can accomplish those things, then they have every legal right to put these homes in every neighborhood in the city. We just have to make sure that they don’t cluster together.”

The new ordinance will only apply to new recovery homes. Existing Oxford Houses in Panama City will be grandfathered in.