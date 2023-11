PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners have narrowed their choices for City managers to two.

The candidates are both currently Public Works Directors: Jonathan Hayes of Panama City and Darnell Ingram of Baltimore.

Commissioners plan to hold a special hearing, giving the public to ask candidates questions. They will hold a final vote at the following commission meeting.

City officials say the date for the special meeting will be announced on November 28th.