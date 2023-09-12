PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners are taking the next step in replacing Mark McQueen as City Manager.

Prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting, commissioners and Mayor Rohan each submitted their top five candidates to City Attorney Nevin Zimmerman.

In total, 13 names were eligible to move forward.

The commission voted 4-1 to proceed to interviews and background screenings for the top five candidates. Mayor Rohan voted against it.

“I think if you’re going to look at people that have two votes, you need to look at people that have one vote also,” said Mayor Rohan.

City staff will now call references and former employers, as well as screen background checks at the staff’s discretion. Commissioners hope to present results at the next scheduled meeting on September 16th.