PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners made headway against stormwater issues in St. Andrews at a meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners voted to buy a half-acre of land at 1400 Beck Avenue to build a stormwater facility.

The mitigation building will service about 26 acres of St. Andrews.

It will help in repetitive loss areas, including 4 to 5 businesses that routinely flood.

The city is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation on the project.

FDOT will actually build the facility.

“It’ll also involve new hardened infrastructure,” Panama City City Commissioner Josh Street said. “It’ll help mitigate flooding for future storms, and rainfalls. It’s a great opportunity for us as a city to really do what we can to be more resilient.”

The St. Andrews Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) bought the land for $335,000.

Street said the facility should be in service in the next year or two.