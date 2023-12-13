PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have signed a public/private partnership interim agreement with the St. Andrews Marina Partners LLC.

During a November commission meeting, city officials voted to start negotiating with the group to reconstruct the St. Andrews marina.

Earlier this week they voted unanimously to move forward.

The partnership’s first step is acquiring permits from the Department of Environmental Protection.

After they get approval from the D.E.P., they hope to begin repairs on dock one.

The city has $250,000 allocated for those repairs.

“We’ve got a waiting list of commercial fishermen who want to come over to the St. Andrews Marina. So that’s one of the reasons we want to try to get this up and running at a reasonable and respectful time,” Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford said.

After they make the initial repairs, they plan to use the partnership to construct more boat slips.

There are currently 28. They hope to build 50 more.

They can’t however move forward until they get approval from the D.E.P. most likely in January.