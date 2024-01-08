PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners plan to discuss a proposal to change the city’s municipal elections from May on odd-numbered years to November of even-numbered years.

If approved, next year’s mayoral and commissioner elections would be moved to this year.

The idea behind the change is voter turnout. In last year’s election, under 5,000 residents voted.

“When 17 to 20% of people are electing those of us that represent, that’s probably not the best scenario,” said Commissioner Josh Street.

If approved, current incumbents would hold their positions until May of next year, in which an inauguration is slated to take place.

Those who win in 2024 and 2026 would serve terms that are six months order. After the 2026 election, normal terms would resume.

While the commission has the authority to change election dates without amending the city charter or a referendum, they want to allow residents to vote on the measure. A special referendum election, if voted on by commissioners, could take place in March.