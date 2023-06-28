PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are preparing to upgrade one of the neighborhoods that haven’t been upgraded since 1951.

St. Andrews has its share of old pipes and infrastructure.

City commissioners awarded a $6.5 million bid this week for the major infrastructure project. The contractor will be replacing the sewer and water lines, resurfacing the roads, and building new sidewalks.

It involves 11 different streets between 13th and 14th Street and between Bayview and Arthur Avenue. Funding is coming out of state revolving funds.

“We see the water bill and we see the sewer bill come in every single month. I pay it, our families pay it, and we want to know where those dollars are going, well this is an example of exactly where those tax dollars are going and to making our quality of life better,” said Panama City Commissioner Josh Street.

Construction will begin within 90 days. The project will take about 6 months to complete.