PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday morning, Panama City commissioners approved three homes as part of the 2023 Infill Program, an affordable housing project.

The initiative saw the city acquire about 50 vacant lots, many of which saw homes wiped away by Hurricane Michael. The city then partners with a contractor to construct a home for a potential buyer at a rate below the average mark value.

“By working with our program and the city, the housing department utilizing federal funds, we’re able to lower those construction costs to make homes more affordable,” said Janice Lucas, Ward 2 Commissioner.

Once the buyer is approved, the title of the lot is handed over to the contractor. The contractor funds or finances the home’s construction on its own.

The home’s values hover at an average of around $230,000. Some estimates see the average home value in Panama City sit at $350,000, a sizable increase.

“We don’t have people that can afford to live here or we can try to do a little bit today for three homeowners, we’re able to do something that’s helpful. Can we do that for 3000? No. But can we do it for three? Absolutely. And that’s what we did today,” said Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street.

The commission will vote to approve two other houses at their next meeting.