PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This municipal election cycle, access to the city’s boat ramps has been a hot topic.

Some fear the city wants to close the boat ramp at the city marina as part of downtown’s revitalization.

In response to an outpouring of public comment, Panama City commissioners have put in writing their dedication to keeping the city’s boat ramps open.

“I’ve never thought about having a resolution to vote to keep a boat ramp open because it’s already open, but then I realized it really wasn’t that,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It was the fear of it closing, and what could we do as a commission to make sure that people have some level of peace and that we can make it have intentions of a commitment to keeping those boat ramps open.”

The rumor of the boat ramp closing, specifically the one at the city marina, has become a high-profile issue.

The question was raised during a recent live debate between incumbent mayor Greg Brudnicki and his challenger retired doctor Michael Rohan.

Michael Rohan: “If the city tears that civic center down, they’re going to get rid of the boat ramp. You can take that to the bank. It’s part of their overall plan.

Amy Hoyt: “Well the mayor just said that he won’t do that. Are you calling him a liar?”

Rohan: “Yes. He’s wrong.”

Greg Brudnicki: “Well, no.”

Hoyt: “Well, how can you know that in advance?”

Rohan: “He has said at the commission meetings that he’ll get rid of the boat ramp.”

Brudnicki: “I have not said that. That is a bloody lie.”

While supportive of the resolution, one Panama City resident told commissioners they still need to do more.

“Parking is an issue,” the resident said. “The St. Andrews Marina had a boat ramp for years. I think they’re down to 13 parking places. If we don’t put anything in there about parking on the city marina it doesn’t mean anything.”

Commissioners immediately voted to include dedicated parking in the resolution.

This addition includes 50 dedicated parking spots at the Panama City Marina and 13 spots at St. Andrews Marina.

Commissioners also stressed they want to continue expanding water access in the city.

Once complete, Snug Harbor Marina will feature the 7th boat ramp. The goal is to have 10 boat ramps across the city.