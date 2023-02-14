PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners voted to begin remodeling Truesdell Park. Commissioners approved almost $40,000 Tuesday morning to hire an architectural firm for the project. Truesdell Park has sat vacant for years.

The city took over the park and community center last year and began to plan for the remodeling. Commissioners plan to move kitchen walls and renovate the inside of the clubhouse. The work is expected to begin almost immediately.

“What I’m excited about that project is there’s an engineering component, but there’s also construction funding in place,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “And so that is a huge component because I know that projects are going to get across the finish line.”

Street said the renovation is important to St. Andrews as the city continues to rebuild from Hurricane Michael. He expects people will utilize Truesdell Park while visiting nearby Oaks by the Bay Park. The job is expected to be completed by the end of the year.