PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have agreed on a candidate to become the new city manager. They made their decision after spending Friday morning interviewing the two finalists.

The city manager job came down to two candidates, Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes and the City of Baltimore’s Chief Compliance Officer Darnell Ingram. Commissioners spent several hours asking questions to both candidates.

“I asked the questions that I did because I wanted to know from an executive level how these individuals thought and one of my questions is very open-ended and so that kind of gave us a, ‘let the candidate go in the direction that they wanted to go in,’ so that everybody could hear their response,” Panama City Commissioner Brian Grainger said.

After several hours of questions and answers, commissioners got down to making a decision. Commissioner Janice Lucas made a motion to hire Ingram.

“Hearing from the community, all parts of the community, not just Ward 2, is what factored into my decision to move for Darnell Ingram to be the city manager,” Lucas said.

With nobody seconding the motion, Mayor Michael Rohan passed the gavel to Commissioner Jenna Haligas and seconded Ingram. The motion failed 3 to 2. Commissioner Grainger then made a motion to hire Hayes.

“Jonathan was able to answer his questions from a wealth of experience being here in Panama City and this is not a normal position that municipalities find themselves in still recovering from a natural disaster, this is not a normal position of a city manager position,” Grainger said.

The commission voted 4 to 1 to hire Hayes. Mayor Rohan voted no.

“I see the city going in the same direction it’s been going for as long as I’ve been around, I don’t think there’s going to be any change whatsoever,” Rohan said. “It’s going to be substantive for the people of Panama City. I think the big people will get taken care of, but the little folks aren’t.”

One citizen said she believes Ingram was the right choice.

“I love Jonathan Hayes to life, but he didn’t have the credentials to do what we needed done, but this vote had been decided before Mr. Ingram came, and it was very obvious, no one may like what I’m saying, but I’m saying it had already been decided,” Brenda Lewis-Williams said.

Hayes said he’s excited for this opportunity.

“I am keenly aware that our development order process needs to be overhauled and I look forward to doing that with the appropriate leadership staff at the city as well as the stakeholders in the community and that’s going to be one of the things we first tackle in 2024,” Hayes said.

While Hayes negotiates a contract with the city, he’ll be called City Manager-Select.