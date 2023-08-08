PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – More reductions to Panama City’s fire assessment were approved on Tuesday, bringing total revenue down by $1.2 million.

The new reduction, aimed at homestead properties that house people with fixed incomes, comes in the form of an additional $76 discount.

Last month, Panama City commissioners approved to return fire assessment rates to its 2020 levels, a 5% decrease.

“I am extremely happy about that. I wanted… I wanted more, but we’re moving in the right direction. that’s nothing to sneeze at. It’s great. It shows that everybody on the commission wants something done and everybody wants something lower. So that’s very, very good.” said Mayor Michael Rohan, a vocal critic of the assessment.

Mayor Rohan continued to suggest that, to counteract the loss of tax revenue, the City may consider hiring freezes and attrition.

That will be discussed at an upcoming budget workshop.