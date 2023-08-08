PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday morning, Panama City commissioners authorized a $150 million loan from Truist Bank, the largest in the city’s history.

After receiving more than $300 million in grants and state loans in recent years, the city can only redeem their awards as reimbursements, meaning any projects the city decides to pursue must be financed with cash on hand before receiving their award.

The City currently has around $40 million on hand.

“I mean, whenever you’re stepping into debt, it’s a very, very scary situation,” said Josh Street, Ward 4 City Commissioner.

The loan includes a period of three years and a fixed interest rate of 5.82%, costing the city $8.73 million each year.

To pay down interest, commissioners are considering staff and budget cuts. They also plan to reinvest whatever money they don’t use from the loan into secure investments, hoping their ROI can offset interest payments.

The city hopes to use the money on infrastructure projects. They also plan to invest specifically into projects that can be completed within the loan’s three-year term.

“The very fact that we can go and borrow $150 million which is the largest loan that we’ve ever encountered as a city, communicates that the banks are seeing a financial resiliency inside the city of Panama City,” said Street.

If funds are still needed after the loan’s term, the commissioner can refinance into a long-term loan.