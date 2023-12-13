PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are moving ahead with part of their plans for the downtown marina.

They’ve approved the conceptual design for new boat slips that will replace the ones destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

Before Tuesday, the St. Joe’s company had submitted seven different conceptual designs for rebuilding the boat slips at the Panama City marina.

For one reason or another, city officials rejected all seven.

Then during their meeting on Tuesday, December 12, city commissioners voted to approve design plan number eight.

“They came back and forth with that community input pulled on their expertise from some of the other local marinas that they’ve already developed or been in the process or assisted with,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford said.

St. Joe company officials broke the design process into two phases. Phase one focuses on the northwest basin. That’s the one city commissioners approved Tuesday.

It has enough space for 92 boat slips in the northwest basin.

“In this concept right now. It’s just the wet slips. So all or nothing to do with the promenade, nothing to do with anything else,” Mefford said.

Phase two deals with the southeast basin of the T-dock that opened earlier this year. The city allocated $450,000 from their marina fund to the St. Joe company to come up with the layout.

“There’s been a lot of positive feedback, and so we’re excited about what we’ve got to offer with the plan that’s out there,” Mefford said.

The next step is to go ahead with a technical design map showing the engineering aspects of the layout.

“Then once we get that design, then I can only assume that the next steps are to try to find somebody to build it, try to bring it to life,” Mefford said.

The design process for the southeast basin will be based on the demand for boat slips in the northwest basin.

The northwest basin boat slips will cost between $11 and $15 million to build.

City officials have not said where they’ll get the funding.