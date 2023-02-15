PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Big changes could soon be made to Highway 98 in Panama City. Commissioners applied for a $25 million federal grant to make 15th St. safer.

“It’ll do a lot to provide traffic calming and safety improvements that’ll help people traverse the street at intersections as well as places where we don’t have stoplights,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

Street said Highway 98 is one of the 10 deadliest roadways in the country. He said four pedestrians have died along 15th St. in the last two years alone.

Panama City Police officials said in just over four years there have been almost 900 accidents between the Hathaway Bridge and Beck Avenue. Eight people died in those crashes.

Street said the potential $25 million project would improve safety.

“This project is a transformative project on Highway 98,” Street said. “It’s part of the infrastructure package. And so it actually goes from the flyover by the college all the way to Jenks Avenue.”

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Highway 98 is one of the most dangerous areas in the Panhandle.

“Anytime you’re close to the beach in a small area, business area, whatever the case may be – you’re near the beach, everyone’s trying to get there,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Jason King said. “And you do see an increase in traffic crashes.”

The St. Andrews Community Redevelopment Agency will commit $1.2 million to the project. Street said the multi-use paths would help traffic move more smoothly. City officials also plan to improve stormwater drainage.

They said the project would help rebuild economically disadvantaged areas of the city.

Street said the U.S. Department of Transportation will announce the winners of the RAISE grant in June.

If Panama City is chosen, funds would arrive in October.