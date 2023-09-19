PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners aim to open bidding for the City’s new MLK Recreation Center after Tuesday’s public workshop.

The project was approved for work in March, but after additional EHP review was needed, the process was delayed by six months.

The new center is 30,000 square feet and contains a new gymnasium, playgrounds, walkways, and a STEM lab.

The new center will cost around $20 million, $13 million of which is covered by FEMA.

The city hopes the project is eligible for new market tax credits, which may reduce the costs put on the city.