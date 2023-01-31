PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City commissioner has decided he will not seek reelection.

Ken Brown has withdrawn from the Ward 2 Commission race. Brown was first elected to the office 12 years ago.

Although he had initially filed to run for another term, he has now withdrawn. In a letter posted on the Supervisor of Elections website, Brown thanked his supporters and said that he had decided not to run for another term.

Two other candidates, Janice Lucas, and Michelle Bryant have filed to run for the seat. The race will be decided on April 18th, during Bay County’s municipal super Tuesday.