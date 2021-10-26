Panama City commission working to solve drainage issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is addressing stormwater drainage problems: commissioners approved the money to buy four new pieces of equipment for maintaining the system on Tuesday.

The biggest item is a new vacuum truck. The city’s current vacuum truck is 18 years old.

They also approved a new camera system to look into the pipes, a new front-end loader and a new backhoe.

City Manager Mark McQueen said these tools will allow the city to prevent problems before they happen.

“This is the type of equipment that we are going to need to help shore up our drainage systems to ensure that they are functioning properly, as well as get the ditches cleaned out so that we can keep them clear of debris and allow the water to move more freely,” McQueen said.

The total cost of the equipment is around $850,000. It is already included in this year’s budget.