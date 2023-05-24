PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The outgoing commission has approved more money to restore the McKenzie House.

Commissioners approved a Florida Department of State grant which will give the city more than $54,000.

That money will go to repair the interior of the house which was damaged during Hurricane Michael.

The historical landmark was built in 1909 and was home to the city’s first mayor, Robert Lee McKenzie.

“The grant is mainly going to focus on refurbishing the doorways, windows, windowsills, and so forth,” Panama City’s Director of Quality of Life Sean DePalma said. “So it’s both safe and functional. For the house. But it’s also to stay within the historical guidelines.”

The grant will cover 100 percent of the interior renovations.

Previous work on the McKenzie House included a new roof and exterior.