PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– In celebration of Black History Month, artwork by black artists will be on display at the Panama City Center for the arts.

The works are a part of the center’s permanent collection and will be on display in the main hallway along with history of the artist and the piece.

One of the prominent artists featured is Dean Mitchell who uses watercolor to depict what it is like to be African American in the South. Mitchell was born in Pennsylvania, but he was raised in Quincy, Florida.

“It’s always important to honor Black artists within the community, since many artists of color do not get the same opportunities as other artists,” said Exhibitions Coordinator, Anasastia Dengerud.

Dengerud also expressed that the Panama City Center for the Arts seeks to give a platform to local artists, and to get in contact with the center if you would like to have your work featured.

She and other local Black artists will also be showcasing their work at the Panama City Family Heritage Reunion event at Mckenzie Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 26. The family-friendly event will feature food and fun for everyone in celebration of Black History Month.

In addition to featuring Black History Month, the Panama City Center for the Arts has other exhibits on display until the end of the month, including Paul Brent’s 4th Grade Endangered Species Art Competition.

Brent’s art contest is in its 30th year. Every year, 4th graders across Bay County learn about an endangered species in Florida and work with their art teacher to create a project featuring that animal. Brent then judges the contest entries and chooses winners from each school, a best-in-show school project and artist.

The Miller gallery will be featuring work by local photographer Mary Rimmel and her photography of nature and landscapes. The cafe will feature the unique work of Christopher Brown, and his use of one experimental medium – beeswax, his work is inspired by the concept of God’s Providence and also highlights ecology and nature.

The Center for the Arts is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Friday, 10am-7pm.