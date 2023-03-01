PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is expecting a big boom in business with spring breakers and tourists soon coming to Bay County.

But it’s not the only municipality readying for the busy season. Panama City businesses are expecting heavy crowds as well.

“It’s definitely coming back for sure,” House of Henry General Manager Drew Dirksen said.

Dirksen said spring break and St. Patrick’s Day kick off the restaurant’s busiest time of year.

He said new restaurants and stores in Panama City help House of Henry increase its revenue.

“From what I’ve experienced, I’ve only been here for two years and I’m still seeing many businesses opening up downtown,” Dirksen said. “There’s a lot of art down here and there’s just a lot of in general, more foot traffic.”

Dirksen said he’s had to order more food and liquor than usual to keep up with anticipated crowds.

“We bring in an entire truck worth full that stays out there for a day or so while we’re doing this,’ Dirksen said. “So that’ll have us for at least for the month of March.”