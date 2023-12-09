PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since Hurricane Michael devastated Bay County. Panama City saw the return of its annual holiday boat parade.

All the characters in town showed up for Saturday from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch and News 13’s very own Tom Lewis, who MC’d the historic event.

The festivities kicked off at St. Andrews Yacht Club and followed the coastline westward to the Hathaway Bridge.

Lifelong Bay County resident Freddie Mack Kinard said he is happy to see them bring back the tradition.

“It was beautiful,” Kinard said. “The lights, the boats, the participation. This place is packed. There is you. I mean, if you pan the cameras around, you cannot move a vehicle. I mean, it’s awesome. So much traffic here in downtown Panama City.”

To add to the excitement the parade was also a competition.

In addition to bragging rights, those chosen for best boat also brought home $1000 worth of prizes including a Yeti cooler.