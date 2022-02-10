PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Workers began installing new bulbs on some of the Hathaway Bridge light fixtures on Thursday.

Last week, Panama City officials ordered enough bulbs to install a new bulb in each light. More than a dozen of them have not worked since Hurricane Michael.

Workers started on the south side of the bridge by shutting down the outside, eastbound lane of traffic. The project will take place periodically over the next few weeks, weather permitting.

City officials are asking drivers to pay attention and be cautious of the work zone.