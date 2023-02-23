PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time business owner is helping provide opportunities for hundreds of students to go to college.

Charlotte Newby, owner of Ms. Newby’s, Ms. Newby’s on the Curve and several Panama City Beach nightclubs donated $200,000 to Gulf Coast State College.

The money will support the Gulf Coast Guarantee Scholarship fund. That program pays tuition for any new high school graduate from Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties. Newby graduated from Gulf Coast.

She said it’s important to create an educated workforce to build a thriving community.

“You know, more educated workforce is just a better workforce. We know that. It makes for a better community,” Newby said. “And, you know, to provide that easy access to the education, to the money. That was, I thought that was a way to go.”