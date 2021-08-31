Panama City Beach resident displays a meaningful tribute to fallen soldiers

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago, Panama City Beach resident Thomas Giglo decided to honor the U.S. military with a statue on his front lawn. Since then, it’s gotten a lot of attention.

This statue may be small, but the meaning behind it is huge.

“The meaning behind this statue is for fallen comrades to help remember to not forget any of our comrades,” Giglo said.

Giglo said he found the statue in Panama City at a store on 15th street. He said when he saw it he had to have it.

“It needs to be shown, it needs to be remembered and everybody needs to remember what’s going on not only in the past wars but in our current war,” Giglo said.

He painted the statue and set it out on his lawn.

Since then all kinds of people have stopped to see the tribute – especially in light of recent world events.

“I’ve had people recognizing the statue,” Giglo said. “I’ve had not only veterans but civilians telling me that the statue is great and that we should see more of it more remembrance of what veterans have done for our country.”

Giglo and his brothers served in the Army. His father served in the Navy and he has some family members who are still active-duty Marines.

He said those who served made sacrifices for our freedoms.

“Freedom isn’t free,” Giglo said. “Our veterans have fought not only during wartime but they have to be active duty even in peacetime.”

He said more people than you realize have lost someone in the line of duty.

He said this statue is here to stay to be a reminder of those fallen soldiers.