PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sugary white sands and crystal clear water of Panama City Beach are once again making waves.

Luxury Travel Magazine ranked Panama City Beach as the most beautiful beach in the country this month. They based their rankings on reviews and Instagram posts.

“This beach will certainly give you and your family that ‘wow’ factor,” the magazine states.

The second most beautiful beach is nearby Pensacola Beach, according to the mag.

“This beach in Florida also boasts beautiful sea and sand, which makes it a great place to make a sandcastle or two.”