PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, a Panama City Beach man traveled to meet a minor for sex, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Shakeem Ocay Smith, 26, of Panama City Beach was texting a person he thought was a minor to meet for sexual acts, agreeing to pay her $100.

Smith claimed he was driving a black Accord, however, surveillance observed a white Toyota arrive at the location after Smith said he was arriving at a predetermined location. A second location was then established and investigators said they observed the same white Toyota arriving at that location.

When asked via text, the defendant wrote, “Ima slide I didn’t not see you anywhere I was there like 10 mins ago I just lied to see you really there.”

However, the officers tracking Smith did not let him “slide.” Instead, he was pulled over after he ran a red light and placed under arrest for driving without a valid license, officers wrote. He was immediately transported to the Panama City Beach Police Department for an interview, according to an arrest affidavit.

Smith was charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication, solicitation of a minor, and driving without a valid license.