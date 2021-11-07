Panama City banners honor local veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Panama City is making preparations for its Veterans Day parade.

The city is partnering with Bay County to have the parade go down 11th Street.

It will start at Oakland Terrace Park at 9 am and then move east to the Bay County Government Center.

As part of the preparations, the city has changed the banners on its light posts to honor local veterans.

“The city loves and cherishes the ability to honor our veterans, our public servants, and our community heroes and we went ahead and brought this season of our banner program to fruition by bringing those local heroes alive through the banner program,” said Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma.

The banners are visible down Beck Avenue, Harrison Avenue, and East 3rd Street in Millville.