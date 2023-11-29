PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners unanimously approved a city homestead exemption at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The exemption is for residents who are 65 and older, own a home that is appraised for $250,000 or less by the county property appraiser, and must have lived on the property for more than 25 years.

Bay County Property Appraiser Dan Sowell says if you qualify you will now have a 100% property tax exemption, but that exemption, however, doesn’t apply to school taxes.

Panama City, City Commissioner Josh Street says they just want to give senior property owners a break.

“Any time we can reduce burdens on low-income seniors, I think it’s a great thing for us to do. And, so the commission supported it 5-0 and I think this is a good opportunity for seniors that are looking to live in their homes and live out the golden years of their life where they’ve lived for so long without the burdens of taxation,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Panama City officials say they are following in the footsteps of Bay County and Lynn Haven who passed this exemption years ago.

For more information, click here or contact The Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office at

850-248-8401

For the Panama City website click here