PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved a $5 million project for one of the areas of the city with significant infrastructure problems.

It’s a section of Glenwood known as Area “S.” It runs from 4th Street to 7th Street, and from Palo Alto to Watson Bayou, east of the Bay Medical Center.

The money is coming from the State Revolving Fund loan. It will pay for a new lift station, new water and sewer lines, and updated sidewalks.

Every time there are heavy rains, raw sewage spills into the bayou.

“This will affect thousands of people in that area, particularly large numbers of people that use the hospital as they are attended to, as well as the surrounding community of mixed-use so we’ve got residences, faith-based community businesses as well,” Panama City commissioner Janice Lucas said.

Construction should take about 15 months to complete.