PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents are helping a small Mississippi community after an EF-4 tornado devastated the region this past weekend.

Red Cross volunteers Amber Mullins and Lisa Barnes packed up their multipurpose response vehicle on Wednesday morning and headed to Flowood, Mississippi.

The volunteers are on their way to provide relief and support to the community that was impacted by the storm.

American Red Cross Panama City Disaster Program Coordinator Anthony Cornett said it’s important to give back to other communities in their time of need.

“We had such a great response during Hurricane Michael, that was such a horrific time for us and I have to believe that it’s a horrific time for the folks in Mississippi as well, so for us to be able to give back, I mean, and that’s what that’s what the Red Cross is all about is giving back and helping folks when their time of need and try to alleviate some of that suffering,” Cornett said.

Cornett said they are in need of more volunteers.

If you are interested visit RedCross.org/Volunteer or if you are interested in donating visit RedCross.org/Donate.