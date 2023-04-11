PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City wants to build something special for kayakers, canoers, and paddleboarders.

The city’s Quality of Life department is building a new water trail in St Andrews Bay.

As part of the trail, the city is building three new launching docks along the shoreline.

There will be one each at Asbell Park, Calhoun Park, and Lake Huntington Park.

Half of the $120,000 projects will be funded by a state Coastal Recreation Development grant.

Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said the water trail will be an exciting addition.

“We’re just excited that we’re adding an amenity that is not in this region, which is a water trail,” DePalma said. “We know that it will be beneficial to not only our citizens right away but our guests that come to the city.”

DePalma said the three docks should be completed by the end of this year.

He also said the city will build three more docks on the trail along the east side of St. Andrews Bay.